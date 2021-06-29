7,394 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $50,316,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 549.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

