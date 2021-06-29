75,000 Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APSG. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 645,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514,804 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APSG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,491. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

