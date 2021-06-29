75,451 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $115.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

