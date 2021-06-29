7,789 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $222.81 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,025.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

