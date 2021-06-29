8,128 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,349. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

