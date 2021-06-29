840 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

NYSE:RE opened at $251.55 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

