90,430 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after acquiring an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,615. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

