9,300 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.