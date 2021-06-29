AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
Shares of AACAY stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.09.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.
