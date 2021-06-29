ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,076. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

