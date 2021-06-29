Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
ASO stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,322,355 shares of company stock valued at $641,313,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
