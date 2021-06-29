Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.