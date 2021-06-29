Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after buying an additional 536,977 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 168,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $588.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

