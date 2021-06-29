Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Performant Financial worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,431,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,367,909.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,260,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,424,843 shares of company stock worth $4,153,279. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of -0.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

