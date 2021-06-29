Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,753,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,496,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,173,000 after acquiring an additional 496,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

