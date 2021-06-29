Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.