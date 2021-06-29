Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,473,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,983,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,969,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

