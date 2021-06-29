Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

XLRN stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

