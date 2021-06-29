Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4,268.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

ATVI stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 96,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,624. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

