Acuity Brands (AYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AYI opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.37.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

