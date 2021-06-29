Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,689 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Acushnet by 511.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

