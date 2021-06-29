Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $14.29 on Friday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAG. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

