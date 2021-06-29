Addex Therapeutics’ (ADXN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 174.78% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ ADXN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,332. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

