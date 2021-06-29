Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
