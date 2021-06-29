Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

