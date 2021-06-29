Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

AHEXY stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

