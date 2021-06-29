Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
AHEXY stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.40. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
