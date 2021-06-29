Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADVM. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.03.

ADVM stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

