Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of A opened at $147.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $148.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

