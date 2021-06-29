agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

