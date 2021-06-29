Aion Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $65.88 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.58 or 0.99689010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00396174 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00882873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00387554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,769,246 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

