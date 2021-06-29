Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFLYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

