Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.13.

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $949.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.