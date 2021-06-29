Akumin Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Sunday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AKU stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCW Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth about $7,379,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

