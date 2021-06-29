Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

AKU opened at C$3.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$278.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Akumin has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$4.98.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

