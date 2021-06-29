Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.
Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Akumin to C$4.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.
Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.
Read More: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.