Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIN. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Albany International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.12. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

