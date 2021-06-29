Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 219.7% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

