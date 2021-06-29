Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.87 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AAEV opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.81. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £87.26 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.
About Albion Enterprise VCT
