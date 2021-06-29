Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.87 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Monday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.87 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.74. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AAEV opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.81. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £87.26 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.

Get Albion Enterprise VCT alerts:

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.