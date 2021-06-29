Algert Global LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

UCBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.87. 2,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

