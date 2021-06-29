Algert Global LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.32. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

