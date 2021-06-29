Algert Global LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,410. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

