Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Align Technology worth $70,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $621.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.46. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.16 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.