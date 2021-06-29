Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $177,954,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $623.78. 2,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,436. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.16 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

