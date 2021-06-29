Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.87.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$43.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.34. The firm has a market cap of C$47.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

