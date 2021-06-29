Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

