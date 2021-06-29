Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,472 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

