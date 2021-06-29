Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $881,000 Stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.27% of Laird Superfood worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Laird Superfood in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $261,657.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,881.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,070 shares of company stock worth $683,506. 35.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

