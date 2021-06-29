Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $899,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

