Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period.

IRWD opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

