Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $770,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 over the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

