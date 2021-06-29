Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 145.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Premier were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Premier by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Premier by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

PINC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

