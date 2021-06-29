Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.83. 8,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,054. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

